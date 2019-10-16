3rd death ruled homicide in Clarksburg VA investigation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) — A third case in the VA death investigations at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia has now been ruled a homicide. A source knowledgeable about details of the investigation has confirmed to WOWK 13 News that a third veteran’s death has been determined to be a homicide, following the exhumation of the body and an autopsy.

However, the surviving family members of this third victim have chosen not to identify him publicly at this point in time. The ruling of a third homicide, in this case, comes the same day that the U.S. House of Representatives convenes its first hearing concerning a Congressional investigation of the VA deaths.

WOWK 13 News has been told that as many as 16 suspicious VA deaths are under investigation. A “person of interest” who used to work at the VA Medical Center, is being investigated, but so far no criminal charges have been filed.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.