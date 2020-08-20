CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Lotto America ticket worth $4.28 million was sold at the Tobacco Barn in Milton. The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The winning numbers were 1-8-17-35-45 and the Star Ball was 9. The lucky ticket matched all six numbers, according to lottery officials.
West Virginia Lottery officials say they encourage the ticket holder or holders to sign the back of the ticket and call their office at (304)-558-0500 for information on how to claim their prize.
- 2020 High School Football Preview: Shadyside Tigers
- Postal Service delivers thousands of dead chicks to farmers amid mail delays
- $4.28 Million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
- Grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on felony murder, other charges in Evelyn Boswell’s death
- Ex-corrections officer sentenced for sexual misconduct