$4.28 Million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Lotto America ticket worth $4.28 million was sold at the Tobacco Barn in Milton. The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The winning numbers were 1-8-17-35-45 and the Star Ball was 9. The lucky ticket matched all six numbers, according to lottery officials.

West Virginia Lottery officials say they encourage the ticket holder or holders to sign the back of the ticket and call their office at (304)-558-0500 for information on how to claim their prize.