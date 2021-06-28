Traveling for the 4th of July? National gas average on the rise

The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia decreased by one cent to $2.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.992

Average price during the week of June 21, 2021 $3.003

Average price during the week of June 29, 2020 $2.255



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.039 Bridgeport

$3.024 Clarksburg

$2.932 Huntington

$2.990 Martinsburg

$2.968 Morgantown

$2.883 Parkersburg

$3.026 Weirton

$3.076 Wheeling

Trend Analysis:

At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and could increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend. While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump price increases as of late have been noticeable.

Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25. Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.

Independence Day Holiday Weekend Gas Price Average July 2 – 6, 2014 $3.66 July 1 – 5, 2015 $2.76 June 30 – July 4, 2016 $2.27 June 30 – July 4, 2017 $2.23 July 3 – 8, 2018 $2.86 July 3 – 7, 2019 $2.75 July 1 – 5, 2020 $2.17 June 28, 2021 $3.09

Crude oil, and in turn gas prices, are more expensive compared to years past mostly due to three major factors: confidence in worldwide vaccination rollout, global oil demand spikes, and the easing of travel restrictions leading to optimism for leisure travel. Last week, crude oil sold at $74 per barrel, the highest price in nearly three years.

Today’s national average is more expensive on the week (+2 cents), the month (+5 cents) and the year (+92 cents). The latest weekly increase follows the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, which showed that gas demand increased from 9.36 million barrels per day to 9.44 million barrels per day, while total domestic gas stocks decreased by 3 million barrels to 240 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.