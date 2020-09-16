$6 million coming to WV to help daycares

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced that the state has received $6 million dollars to help with daycares in West Virginia.
The funding for the CARES act that was set aside for daycares was set to expire at the end of September.
The $6 million will be run until the end of the year.
