74 years ago today: Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- On this day 74 years ago, a West Virginia man made history, in 1947 Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier.

Yeager was the first person at the time to do so and breaking the sound barrier was a huge milestone for space travel.

His flight tested how well rockets could perform at high speeds, Yeager’s flight guided all future development.

Space travel today might not be possible without Yeager’s flight because today’s space-crafts are very similar to Yeager’s rocket-plane.

Yeager flew combat missions in both World War II and the Vietnam War and although not one himself, Yeager trained some of the nation’s first ever astronauts.