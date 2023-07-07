WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you have a child seat installed in your car—chances are it isn’t installed properly.

That’s according to West Virginia’s Governor’s Highway Safety Program, who says that crashes are the most common cause of death in children ages 3 through 6.

To avoid this tragic outcome, everyone who pulled into the Weirton Walmart Friday could have had their seats checked for federal standards.

City police and the Highway Safety Program teamed up for an afternoon of both inspections and education for parents.

All of the inspectors are in their final day of a Child Passenger Safety course.

“So far, every vehicle that came through our safety checkpoint today had issues with their car seat, whether it be the ratchet or the straps, the tether, the seatbelt routing. There’s a lot of issues that we’re seeing today.” Officer Brandon Palmeri, Weirton Police

While the drive-through is over, you can still call Weirton Police at 304-797-8500, Ext. 1030 and schedule an appointment with Officer Palmeri.