9/11 parade, fireworks planned in West Virginia town

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — At a time when festivals, concerts and other events are being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, one West Virginia community is forging ahead with plans to honor law enforcement officers and first responders.

Reports say the city of Summersville will host a parade, music, and fireworks on Sept. 11, the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the U.S. According to a post on Summersville’s Facebook page, the city is joining efforts with the city of Richwood and the Nicholas County Commission to invite residents to participate.

Prior to the fireworks, a moment of silence will be held for law enforcement officers and first responders.

