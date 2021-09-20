9 WVU Medicine hospitals operating at crisis-level standard of care

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — According to a social media announcement made by the hospital, WVU Medicine is operating at a crisis-level standard of care.

WVU Medicine said nine of their hospitals are operating at this crisis-level standard of care due to the high number of COVID-19 patients. The posts stated that the ICUs are all full while their healthcare providers are working around the clock for their patients.

On Sept. 15, one WVU Medicine hospital declared an emergency crisis due to the strain in the high number of COVID-19 patients being placed on an oxygen system, according to the social media post made.

“Nearly 90 percent of our COVID ICU patients are unvaccinated, and for those who survive, many of them wish they had been vaccinated. Don’t become a number; don’t become a statistic; don’t become another casualty to this disease. Do what’s right,” WVU Medicine state in the social media post.

To view the full Facebook post, click here.