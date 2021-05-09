A projected date for lifting WV’s mask mandate and some local sports teams making history: Here are last week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – It’s been another eventful week across the Ohio Valley, so now it’s time to catch up on what you may have missed.

It all comes down to a number. West Virginians anxious for masks to no longer be mandatory have the vaccine percentage that must be reached for the order to be lifted.

After consulting with the state’s health officials, Governor Jim Justice has different projections for each age group, so instead of setting a percentage goal he said the state’s mask mandate will be lifted on June 20th.

The Governor and his medical advisors believe more than half of all people over age 12, and almost all adults more than 65 years of age and older, will have at least one dose of vaccine by then, so the masks won’t be needed

New laws about to take effect in West Virginia are expanding to-go alcohol options for struggling bars and restaurants.

House Bill 2025 is extensive, but the customers will be able to enjoy to-go or delivery of sealed beer, wine and craft cocktails with food orders. Alcohol sales will also be permitted as early as 6:00 a.m. with certain licenses and there are also expanded options for private clubs and the expansion of outdoor dining. The new laws take effect on Monday.

Here at 7News we take pride in telling the stories of the communities where we live, and there were a few that captured our attention this week.

Ella is only three-years-old, but facing some one in a million odds. She has a rare disease and needs a bone marrow donation, but she doesn’t have a match yet.

Her family is asking people to attend donor match drives. Getting more people in the registry increases the chance for Ella’s match, or a match for someone else in need. The next one is May 22 at Brady’s Roadhouse in Waynesburg, PA from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There’s a drastic transformation happening in Wheeling. The former Mount Carmel Monastery, once an ornate chapel, will now become a boutique hotel and restaurant.

It was a home to nuns, but now the new owners are in the midst of renovations, giving tours in the process of the courtyard and the Spanish mission style building that still has spiritual reminders of the past. The new owners say it’ll open fully in a year or two.

For the Ohio Valley sports lovers, there’s local teams making history. For the first time both the Cameron boys and girls basketball teams punched their tickets to the state tournament.

The Lady Dragons made an impressive run, all the way to the state finals before falling to Tug Valley. The boys team finished their monumental season this week as well, losing in the first round of the tournament. By the way the Cameron wrestling team also finished as state runners-up a few weeks ago.

