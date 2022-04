LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a two vehicle head-on collision located on West Virginia Route 3 in the Hamlin area of Lincoln County.

One of the drivers, Marvin Reynolds, 59, of Lavalette succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.