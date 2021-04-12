AAA: Gas Prices Dip in West Virginia as Prices Stabilize Nationwide

The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is two cents lower this week at $2.694 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.694

Average price during the week of April 5, 2021 $2.719

Average price during the week of April 13, 2020 $1.811



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$2.669 Bridgeport

$2.656 Clarksburg

$2.598 Huntington

$2.881 Martinsburg

$2.596 Morgantown

$2.727 Parkersburg

$2.700 Weirton

$2.726 Wheeling

Trend Analysis:

After a wild March, Americans are seeing some stability at the pump. This is thanks in part to a small decrease in demand, cheaper crude prices, and an increase in refinery utilization. Today’s national average ($2.86) is one cent cheaper on the week, but more expensive on the month (+3 cents) and year (+$1.00). 40 states’ averages either increased or decreased by a penny or had no change at all this week.

At 84%, refinery utilization is at its highest measurement this year. This strong utilization rate, as measured by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), helped contribute to the addition of 4 million barrels of gasoline, pushing overall supply levels to 234.5 million barrels for the week ending April 2.

For the first time in nearly two months, crude oil prices last week held below $60/barrel for five straight days. The cheaper price is a positive indicator for more stability at the pump.

With a 1.25% decrease, demand dropped slightly to 8.7 million b/d. This is well above the 5.5 million b/d recorded one year ago, but still significantly lower than the 9.8 million b/d seen in early April 2019.

