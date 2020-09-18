AAA tells drivers not to hang masks from rear-view mirror

PITTSBURGH – AAA wants to remind drivers that hanging items from a rear-view mirror, including protective masks, is a safety hazard. With varying requirements about masks/facial coverings in place, many drivers are keeping masks in their vehicles, and many are hanging them from their rear-view mirrors as a way to keep them handy.

This has the potential to partially block their field of vision, putting them and others in harm’s way, AAA officials said.

“It is essential to have a completely clear field of vision while driving,” says Theresa Podguski, Legislative Director, AAA East Central. “Motorists should keep their masks in their glove boxes, middle consoles, or back seats to avoid this preventable hazard.”

In a typical city, a driver encounters as many as 200 different situations per mile, according to a news release from AAA.

The eyes provide nearly all of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signals, and signs.

Obstructing this field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen, such as signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles, officials said.