Fire season officially starts March 1.

But in West Virginia, February has brought extremely low humidity and unusually high winds.

So officials ask that we start following fire safety guidelines right now.

“If it’s super windy, don’t burn outside,” cautions Karen Cox, Ohio County extension agent. “Hold off a bit longer to burn your brush piles or leaf piles. Just give a little more time for those because if those embers catch in the wind, they can blow a very far distance.”

Already this year, West Virginia has had 86 fires that have impacted more than 400 acres of forest lands.

Officials say if you burn anything, extinguish the fire completely before you walk away.

Make sure there’s nothing flammable within 10 feet of any fire.

And remember, if your fire gets out of control, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damages it causes.