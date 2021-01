Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — According to Elmhurst House of Friendship Director Jamie Crow, there is an active COVID-19 outbreak at the home.

Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says there are currently 15 positive residents at the assisted living facility.

Crow tells 7News residents we’re given their first round of vaccinations on December 28th. Gamble says the county health department is currently testing all residents and staff.

We will keep you updated.