WHEELING, W.Va. — AEP has released an update in response to the recent string of power outages across the Ohio Valley, that were caused by a weekend filled with damaging winds.

More than 2,200 storm response workers are helping restore in the wake of widespread high winds yesterday that left more than 85,000 Appalachian Power customers without electric service. Winds have subsided and crews are working to remove trees and make repairs.

Nearly half of the 85,000 customers affected by the storm have had power restored. Of the 43,000 customers currently without power, 29,600 are in West Virginia, 13,300 are in Virginia and around 500 are in Tennessee.

More than 2,200 workers are helping restore power, including more than 900 line workers, 800 tree removal workers and nearly 300 damage assessors.

AEP estimates that restoration times for customers in Jackson, Marshall, Mason, Monroe and Ohio counties is evening of April 2.

Customers in Cabell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mercer, Nicholas, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties can expect to see a restoration time around the evening of April 3.

For residents in the hardest hit areas of Boone, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Raleigh and Roane, the estimated restoration time is the evening of April 4.

Most customers currently without service in these areas will have power restored before the stated times, and customers are encouraged to view the company’s outage map or sign up for outage alerts for information on their specific outage.

Good weather today and later this week is expected to be favorable for service restoration.

AEP once again reminds us that all downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.