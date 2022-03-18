The monthly bill for residential customers using Appalachian Power could rise by $1.31.

According to a press release, Appalachian Power, along with Wheeling Power, submitted a petition to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia on March 15 to update current rates for the Modified Rate Base Cost (MRBC) tracker and surcharge mechanism.

The company is proposing to increase MRBC rates currently in effect by $12.3 million, effective September 1, 2022. If approved, the monthly bill would rise $1.31 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours.

The MRBC is designed to provide timely cost recovery of incremental investments not recovered through current rates and to decrease the magnitude and frequency of base rate case filings.