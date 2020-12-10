After resigning over slurs, W.Va. lawmaker reclaims seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republicans will soon have to welcome back a lawmaker who resigned in the heat of his reelection campaign over using a gay slur online.

John Mandt Jr’s narrow comeback win has left Republican leaders in a bind.

He spent much of his first term embroiled in scandals over discriminatory remarks about gay people and Muslims.

When he resigned as a state delegate on Oct. 4, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said bigotry had no place in the state.

But voters in Huntington backed his reelection with a 71-vote margin of victory. Mandt has now taken his oath for a second term.