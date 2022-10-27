WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may think of deadly drug deals as taking place in person, in back alleys and private homes.

But what happens when it moves to the world of social media?

West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey calls them virtual street corners.

Sites that some of us visit several times a day, like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, are being used to sell fentanyl.

Morrisey says that’s part of why drug deaths passed 100,000 last year alone.

He’s written letters to seven Big Tech CEOs to tell them that they have a responsibility to stop it.

In it he asks them five questions about how they’re stopping trafficking, if at all.

Morrisey told us his office has even seen advertising on their platforms.

I don’t think that people at Meta or Twitter wake up every day and want people to get addicted to drugs. However, they’re going to have to do a lot more than what they’re doing, and we want some explanations from them on how they’re running their companies. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R)-West Virginia

He hasn’t received any responses yet, but is hopeful there will be movement on the issue soon.

Opioids are still a major factor in the drug war, but he says fentanyl—taken both accidentally and intentionally—is even more important now.