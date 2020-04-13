Alecto agrees to pay former Fairmont Regional Medical employees following investigation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alecto Healthcare Services will pay out more than $240,000 in paid time off to workers who were laid off from Fairmont Regional Medical Center after its closure in March.

According to a press release sent out by the West Virginia Attorney General’s office, as a result of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s investigation into Alecto along with continuing negotiations with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, paid time off owed to nurses and nurse assistants will be paid out.

“We have had to fight with Alecto and Fairmont Regional for years to maintain Health Care for our members, as well as proper staffing levels and equipment for their patients,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. “Our members have always put patient care first, and now Alecto needs to pay their nearly $11 million in Health Care costs and pension benefits that are owed. This company has damaged this community and our members with their lack of ability to properly operate Fairmont General Hospital. We will continue to fight for our member’s lost benefits and hope to resume conversations with the company around this swiftly.”

Morrisey and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union are still working to get health-care costs and pension benefits for former workers of Fairmont Regional Medical Center, according to the release.

“Alecto and every company operating in West Virginia must follow the law,” Morrisey said. “I am pleased our actions have helped lead to the recovery of lost benefits for additional workers at Fairmont Regional. Our aggressive efforts in this matter will continue as the employees of Alecto, no matter if they worked in Fairmont or Wheeling, deserve to have the benefits promised to them.”

Morrisey’s office requests that any former or current Alecto employee with complaints about missing wage payments or benefit issues make an official request on the West Virginia Department of Labor’s Website.

