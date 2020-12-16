All assisted living facilities in WV to get COVID-19 vaccine within 30 days

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, says he expects all assisted living facilities in West Virginia should be vaccinated in the next 30 days.

This includes staff and residents.

Gov. Justice says West Virginia has already vaccinated 2,000 people in long-term care facilities and their staff.

The governor says CVS and Walgreens will vaccinate nursing home residents across the country.

The first Pfizer vaccines are expected to be administered on December 21.

The governor says the nursing home community in West Virginia is moving quicker than this.

Currently, the Ohio Valley has 11 outbreaks in long term care facilities.