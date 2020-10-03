All counties in the Northern Panhandle code green in DHHR and WV Dept of Ed maps

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR map shows all counties in the Northern Panhandle as coded green for COVID-19 measurements.

The WV Department of Education School Alert System Saturday Education Map also shows all Northern Panhandle counties as coded green. Brooke County moved from yellow to green.

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) School Alert System: Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel has taken the following actions on the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map:

  • Taylor County: Moved from gold to green as the percent positivity is less than 3% over a 14-day average. Taylor County was assessed with a 14-day average rather than a 7-day average due to the number of total cases in the 7-day average being below 20.
  • Wyoming County: Moved from gold to yellow as the percent positivity is less than 4% over a 14-day average. Wyoming County was assessed with a 14-day average rather than a 7-day average due to the number of total cases in the 7-day average being below 20.
  • Brooke County: Moved from yellow to green using the percent positivity rate due to data validation and update to county of residence.

The data contributing toward the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map.

To review the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. For more information, please visit https://wvde.us/west-virginia-department-of-education-releases-oct-3-2020-education-map-update.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

