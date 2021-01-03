All Northern Panhandle counties stay red: 47 out of 55 WV counties are red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All Northern Panhandle counties remain under a red advisory for coronavirus according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) county alert system map for Sunday.

The majority of West Virginia counties are now red with 47 out of 55 counties under this red advisory.

This includes all Northern Panhandle counties: Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties.

There are no counties coded as green, meaning there is a low COVID-19 rate.

Governor Jim Justice’s office defines the five color codes as follows:

GREEN: 3 and fewer cases per 100,000 OR 3% or less positivity rate

YELLOW: 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 OR 4% or less positivity rate

GOLD: 10 – 14.9 cases per 100,000 OR 5% or less positivity rate

ORANGE: 15 – 24.9 cases per 100,000

RED: 25+ cases per 100,000

The latest COVID-19 case numbers for West Virginia show a total of 91,058cases and 1376 deaths since the pandemic began. DHHR reported 1731 new cases and 3 deaths on Sunday.