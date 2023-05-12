LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, May 12, Trooper R.L. Morgan and Senior Trooper T.D Fields responded to a shooting complaint in the community of Chapmanville, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police.

The accused, identified as Billy Frye, 65, of Chapmanville, allegedly trespassed on the property of Kevin Brewer, 47, of Chapmanville. An argument ensued over the trespassing.

Frye allegedly produced a pistol and fired several shots at Brewer striking him once in the right leg. Brewer was flown to CAMC General Hospital for medical treatment.

Frye was charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

This investigation is ongoing.