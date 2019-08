Vehicle and subjects have been located. Amber Alert has been canceled.

An Amber Alert has been issued in the Morgantown area.

WV 511 says officials are looking for a 2009 Black Honda 2 door Civic with WV license plate 32C882.

Officials are unknown about the direction of travel.

No other details have been given at this time,

If you locate this vehicle please call 911 or *SP