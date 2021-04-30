American Job Center getting you back on your feet

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- If you’re job hunting, well look no further!

American Job Center is helping West Virginians get back on their feet.

You might not think you qualify, but odds are they can still help you in some way. Although it’s all on a case-by-case basis, which means it can depend on the programs you’re interested in.

American Job Center can help people from all kinds of backgrounds. They may help you if you’re an entry-level employer, if you’re looking to go into a completely different career path, or even if you’d like to get back into the workforce.

But no matter you’re qualifications, officials with the American Job Center say they’ll still do what they can to help you, including help with resume building or efficient techniques for applying for jobs.

At the end of the day, the American Job Center just wants to get people back on their feet.

“I would encourage anyone who’s thinking about either making a change to their career, just entering the workforce or if they just don’t know what to do. The past year and a half almost has been really a chaotic time for everyone on a lot of different levels. So, we’re here to help you. If there’s something you need that we can’t provide directly, we partner with a lot of great non-profits in the area, and we can get you to the person that can help you too.” Emily Doyle, American Job Center

If you go to their website, you can fill out an online application for services, which officials say will open doors for you.

Just go to www.npworkforcewv.org to apply.