American Lung Association is educating West Virginians on the dangers of tobacco

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- In the midst of a pandemic, the American Lung Association continues to fight a youth vaping epidemic, along with the fight against tobacco use.

“The big tobacco industry, they market and they advertise directly to the youth. They make these products look cool and have these crazy colors and flavors and they even place them in retailers and stores at a child’s eye level and near other products that children might want to buy like candy,” said Molly Pisciottano, Director of the American Lung Association.

Since these children are hit with these marketing strategies at such a young age, they tend to believe that these products are safe. However, the FDA has not approved the use of e-cigarettes.

“Vaping has become so popular, especially around 2015 when JUUL was released, that’s when it really started to pick up and now it’s still over three million students across the U.S. that use e-cigarettes so it’s at epidemic levels,” said Pisciottano.

There’s evidence that people who use e-cigarettes are likely to become dual tobacco users down the road. That’s why the American Lung Association is working hard to educate our youth.

In West Virginia, specifically, there’s a really great program called raise, that’s managed by the association and funded by the department of health and they currently have over 1500 students involved and that’s just this part of the year alone, not even the full year yet and given these virtual circumstances, they have a lot students involved which is really great and they do a lot of exciting work,” said Pisciottano.