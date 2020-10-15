Amid shortage, WVa college students can substitute teach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia education officials will let college seniors who are studying to become educators apply for immediate substitute teaching jobs in public schools due to a critical shortage.

State Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch made the announcement to the state Board of Education on Wednesday.

Burch says college students who apply as paid substitutes will be able to have those days of substitute teaching count toward their student teaching requirements.

Burch says he’s been told by one county education official that even a small number of student teaching substitutes will make a big difference.