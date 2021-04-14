Angry over missed appointments, man issues threats against West Virginia hospital; faces charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A man who missed several doctors appointments at Davis Medical Center, in Elkins, became upset after he was told the doctor’s schedule was full for the rest of the day and made several threats against the facility, according to Elkins Police.

Michael Steiger

Officers have charged Michael Steiger, 57, with making threats of terrorist acts, following an incident on April 7.

In a waiting room, Steiger was overheard saying: “I’m starting to get angry, angry to the point of shooting and killing everyone,” according to his criminal complaint.

While being escorted out of the hospital by security, Steiger asked for a propane tank, because he wanted to blow something up, security officers told police.

Steiger has been charged in the past with carrying a loaded handgun in a public place and for manufacturing and selling a weapon without a handle, officers detailed in his complaint.

Steiger is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with cash-only bail set at $35,000.