WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With winter approaching Appalachian Power is making contributions totaling $50,000 to food banks throughout its West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee service area.

“Food banks provide essential support for those who need it most, and funding given during this time is one way we can help the communities we serve,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president, and chief operating officer. “We greatly value our partnership with food banks throughout the region and are incredibly appreciative of their dedication to helping others.”



The nearly 20 food banks and feeding centers receiving contributions from Appalachian Power are:

Beckley Dream Center, Beckley, W. Va.

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center, Wheeling, W. Va.

Center for Hope, Oak Hill, W. Va.

Feeding America, Abingdon, Va.

Feeding America, Kingsport, Tenn.

Five Loaves & Two Fishes, Welch, W. Va.

Grace Network, Martinsville, Va.

Hungry Lamb, Logan, W. Va.

Huntington City Mission, Huntington, W. Va.

House of Hope, Delbarton, W. Va.

Patrick Food Bank, Stuart, Va.

Red Truck Ministry, Lynchburg, Va.

Salvation Army, Beckley, W. Va.

Salvation Army, Princeton, W. Va.

Tri-Area Community Health, Ferrum, Va.

American Electric Power has 1 million customers in West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which is focused on building smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions.

AEP’s approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million customers in 11 states.

AEP is also one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy.