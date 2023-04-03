WEST VIRGINIA — Power is back for more than 90 percent of the 85,000 customers impacted by high winds that swept across Appalachian Power’s service territory Saturday, the utility company reported in a statement Monday.

Crews are now focused on the 600 remaining locations at which electrical facilities are damaged, most of which will restore 10 or fewer customers when repairs are made.

Outages

Most of the roughly 6,200 customers who remain without power are in West Virginia. Counties that currently have more than 500 customers still without service include Kanawha, Logan, Mingo and Raleigh.

Storm Response Efforts

More than 2,600 workers remain dedicated to restoring power, including more than 1,500 line workers.

Restoration Estimates

Service will be restored by tonight for remaining customers in Virginia, Tennessee and most areas of West Virginia.

The restoration effort is expected to be complete by Tuesday night in the most heavily-damaged areas of Boone, Logan and Mingo counties in West Virginia.

Most customers currently without service will have power restored before these times. Customers are encouraged to view the company’s outage map or sign up for outage alerts for information on their specific outage.

Weather

Weather is expected to be favorable throughout the remainder of the service restoration effort.

Safety Message

All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

For More Information

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.”