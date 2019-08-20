Appalachian Power warns customers about scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Scammers are at it again as they attempt to gain access to your money. This time they are posing as collectors from AEP or Appalachian Power.

Potential victims report they receive phone calls stating the following: “Your power is about to be disrupted in 30 minutes due to non-payment of your account.” The caller goes on to ask the victim to call 1-800-433-0291 to keep their power from being interrupted.

AEP is aware of the scam and officials confirmed this is a hoax.

“Beware of scammers who use urgent, demanding language and threaten to disconnect electric service unless payment is made immediately,” said Appalachian Power spokesman, Phil Moye. “If you get a suspicious call or message from someone claiming to represent Appalachian Power or AEP, contact the company using the toll-free number listed on your bill.”

The number for AEP in West Virginia is 1-800-982-4237. In Virginia the number is 1-800-956-4237. You can also report the scam to the West Virginia Attorney General’s consumer protection hotline at 1-800-368-8808