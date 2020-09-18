Are you a game changer? Virtual summit to empower students to make healthy choices

(WTRF) – The future of West Virginia, starts now.

That’s the message a new initiative sweeping the sate is trying to send to students.

It’s up to them to take care of their future and be the change that stops issues they encounter in school from following them into adulthood.

It’s called “Game Changer” and it’s about to reach thousands of students.



No parent should bury a kid and too many parents are putting coffins in the ground with their kids in 17 and 18 and 20 years old. That has to stop. We are destructing from the inside out and this is the generation that’s going to be the future leaders of tomorrow and right now they’re not getting a good example. Joe Boczek, Executive Director, Game Changer

Opioid and substance misuse, alcohol, vaping, teen suicide.

These problems are impacting students in every school in West Virginia.

Kids don’t even have to be on opioids to suffer from opioid addiction because if one of the parents or both of their parents are having issues they go home and they don’t get help with their homework. They’re put on the bus with no breakfast and probably most importantly they’re not given the love that kids deserve to get growing up. Joe Boczek, Executive Director, Game Changer

Maybe the game is about to change.

West Virginia Game Changers is launching a brand new, virtual entertaining and educational summit on Monday empowering middle and high school students to make healthy choices.

But, it goes farther than that.

Those same students also have to lead the movement of reaching out to their peers in need.



I don’t think that kids really will realize until they see it work what they can do to impact a person like that’s life. Joe Boczek, Executive Director, Game Changer

Boczek said he’s seen that impact.

After last year’s in-person summits, hundreds of students reached out to the speakers.



I hated going to school. I got an upset stomach on the bus every time I went to school because kids made fun of me or didn’t talk to me, and she goes ‘you gave me something to hold on to.’ Joe Boczek, Executive Director, Game Changer

Boczek challenges students to start today.

Know that person who sits alone at lunch? Go say hello.

You have no idea how happy you would make somebody and it costs nothing. It absolutely costs nothing but a little bit of time. Joe Boczek, Executive Director, Game Changer

The Game Changer Opioid Awareness and Substance Misuse Summit is this Monday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

You can watch by going to wvgamechanger.com.

If students can’t watch on Monday, it will also be re-broadcast Tuesday through Thursday starting at 9:00 a.m. each day on the same site.