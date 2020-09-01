Are you the next American Idol? Virtual auditions coming to West Virginia

(WTRF) – West Virginians, are you the next American Idol?

If you think so, the show is giving you the chance to audition.

This season they’ve launched “Idol Across America” and are holding virtual auditions in all 50 states. This Thursday, September 3, it’s the Mountain State’s turn.

In order to make it as much like the traditional experience as possible, you’ll wait in line on your computer via Zoom hangouts with other Idol hopefuls.

As you wait in the main zoom room, I’ll be there and I’ll help keep people entertained. I bring in former Idols and play music and answer questions on how to make your audition the best possible, so it actually it’s super easy and it’s actually kinda fun. Patrick Lynn, Supervising Producer, American Idol

Once it’s your turn, you’ll audition live for one of eight American Idol producers.

Auditions began just over two weeks ago, and producers said people seem to be enjoying the virtual format.

They’re a little shocked sometimes when they come in that we’re actually live. We’re not some kind of video tape or anything. It’s like I come in and I start saying hello to people and people are like ‘hey are you talking to me?’ And I’m like yeah hi come on! Welcome to American Idol! Patrick Lynn, Supervising Producer, American Idol

For those of you who want to audition, Lynn said make sure to pick a good song, get rid of the nerves and really perform.

I tell people all the time don’t just sit there and sing and look at the floor. The floor is not your audience. Your audience is right there in the camera, so really just drop the nerves and try to sing well. Patrick Lynn, Supervising Producer, American Idol

After doing the last five shows via Zoom last season, producers are unsure what the future of this season holds after virtual auditions.

We are gonna plan for every eventuality. We ultimately want to be in person with everybody. Is that possible? I mean, anything’s possible, but we’re just gonna have to wait and see. Patrick Lynn, Supervising Producer, American Idol

Anyone between the ages of 15 and 28 can audition.

If you’d like to participate when American Idol comes to West Virginia, visit americanidol.com/auditions.