Are YOU the person Weirton PD is looking for?

The Weirton Police Department is looking to hire four new officers

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Calling all Weirton residents who have an act for fighting crime – The Weirton Police Department is looking for you!

They’re ready to hire three to four new officers as some are getting ready to retire.

The Department is searching for 18-40 year-olds, with a valid driver’s license, and lack of a criminal record.

You don’t have to be certified, because Weirton PD will put you through a 10-week training program.

If you do happen to be a police officer with a West Virginia certification, you’ll find yourself with a $5,000 sign-on bonus and no need to go through training.

It’s been tough year to hire police recently with the national climate, but Chief Kush says Weirton needs public servants now.

Getting applicants is kind of tough right now, not just here but all over the country. But I do have to say, when it comes to the city of Weirton, our citizens really support us, businesses support us, and so we’re lucky to not have those type of problems. Weirton is a good place to live and we want it to continue to be that way. Chief Charlie Kush, Weirton Police

First-time officers have a probation period for one year. Certified officers that accept the sign-on bonus will sign a two-year contract.

The department starts accepting applications this Thursday, April 22.

Warning: The city building is still closed to visitors so if you want to apply, call the City Clerk’s Office at 304-797-8500 Extension 1045 or head here.

The Chief says they’ll be accepting applications until Friday, May 21.