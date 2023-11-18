LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A West Virginia family returning home early Saturday morning discovered an intruder in their residence and notified police which led to a standoff with the suspect, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

The homeowners, David and Kristina Miller, returned home to 6447 Julian Rd, Alkol, West Virginia around 2 a.m. and found the accused, Samuel Elliot Miller, no relation, inside their residence. The homeowners left the residence and called police.

When law enforcement arrived, Samuel Elliot Miller located a rifle that was secured inside the residence and was observed walking throughout the interior with the weapon in hand.

The accused, Samuel Elliot Miller, reportedly barricaded himself inside the home and refused to follow commands to exit the residence. A standoff ensued at which time the WVSP Special Response Team responded.

After the arrival of the SRT, the standoff continued until Samuel Elliot Miller walked outside onto the porch and set the rifle down. Miller was taken into custody without incident.

Samuel Elliot Miller was arrested for burglary, brandishing a deadly weapon, and obstructing. He was transported to the Western Regional Jail pending arraignment.