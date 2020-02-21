Arrest Made in Weekend Shots Fired Incident

(Weirton, WV) – The Business Development Corporation announced today that due to continued growth it would be expanding its management team and long term economic development executive Marvin Six has agreed to stay on as BDC Executive Director through the transition.

Bill D’Alesio, BDC Chairman stated, “The BDC has undergone incredible growth and we have a full pipeline of active development projects to bring to completion in the next 18-24 months. After conducting a national search to replace the former Executive Director, we interviewed some terrific candidates, both locally and regionally but it became clear that the BDC has outgrown the current management structure. In short, the BDC has become too large and critical to regional development to rely on finding the “perfect candidate” to lead us into the next decade. We have reached a point in growth that we need to expand the management team to make sure we bring the current projects to completion while ensuring there is a future team for development.”