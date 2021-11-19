Arson in West Virginia leads to officials looking for a missing person

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for help from the public as its investigating an arson and missing persons case in Boone County.

Lindsay Gale Hawkins, 33, was last seen on May 19 walking on Laurel Lane in Ottawa. Shortly after this sighting police say, a suspicious fire occurred at a nearby dwelling. It was later determined by WVSFMO investigators to be incendiary in cause.

After receiving tips alleging Hawkins may have perished in that fire, investigators returned to the scene but found no evidence of human remains in the debris. There has been no sighting or contact with Hawkins since she was last seen.

Lindsay also goes by Lele, Lyn, and Gale.

WVSFMO investigators are hoping anyone with any information on the fire or on Lindsay Hawkins’ whereabouts will call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473)