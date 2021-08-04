Arts Caravan stops in Wheeling to make artistic visions come alive

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – Many of us have an artistic vision—but we don’t always have the funding to put it on canvas or the stage.

That’s why West Virginia’s Department of Arts, Culture and History is on the road to let artists know they’re here to help.

They stopped by Independence Hall this morning to show what they can give to those looking to make their dreams a reality.

Their funding extends to institutions like the Wheeling Symphony and Oglebay, as well as smaller operations like putting lights in the local theater.

The director of the group says oftentimes, the arts community just wants to know that someone has their back.

Sometimes they just want to hear, they just want to talk to somebody, have somebody hear them, what their situation is. We’re here for that too. Lance Schrader, Director of Arts, WV Dept. of Arts, Culture, and History

The group will be stopping in several different cultural centers all around the Mountain State.

If you’re looking to make your art come alive, head to W-V Culture dot org and click on the Grants section.