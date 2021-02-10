As the national spotlight falls on West Virginia, what do we need more than the attention?

(WTRF) – It’s become an unfortunate running joke in West Virginia.

Anytime there’s a best of or worst of list, the Mountain State is usually at the bottom.

Now, we’re at the top. The state has captivated the nation’s attention with vaccine distribution, and lawmakers representing us in Washington seem to have more power to work on our behalf.

With all this attention, what does West Virginia really need more than the spotlight?

It’s a big question, but it’s a really important question that folks across the state of West Viginia are asking. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council

What do we really need?

It’s a complex question with lots of answers.

Maybe the question we should be asking is what will make the state competitive with others across the country?

I believe that West Virginia could easily lead the nation in industries like tech and tourism. We could pull young people to the state of West Virginia. We could lead the nation in renewable energies only if we had the courage to get there. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council

Others feel that what the state should be asking is for the federal government to take down the roadblocks to our comeback.

Any transition that West Virginia was going to make and make away from coal into diversifying things really was sped up by what the federal government did and was sped up at a pace in which we couldn’t react quick enough. State Sen. Ryan Weld (R) Brooke

While many look for new industries, both lawmakers echo the same sentiment, getting rid of ones that are a part of West Virginia’s identity is not ideal.

We can’t make it happen overnight, so we need to have that foundation of some industries that may not be extremely popular in Washington right now to build out that diversification. State Sen. Ryan Weld (R) Brooke

Broadband, roads, infrastructure; West Virginians talk about a lot of things the state needs to have, but anyone involved in making those changes will tell you that even with this extra attention it takes time.

Many of those topics are also a top priority for many state lawmakers this legislative session.

While we wait, they said we also need to show people that the Mountain State is the best place to be, especially as more people are able to freely choose where they live without being tied down by work.

I think Wheeling is best placed to be. The place where remote workers say ‘you know what I have a job in California but I want to live in Wheeling’ and I’m already seeing that happen. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council

Underlying all of these efforts is one problem that Senator Weld said should be at the top of West Virginia’s needs to fix.