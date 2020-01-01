HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – News reports say at least five people were injured, some seriously, after being shot inside a bar early New Year’s Day.
Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell of the Huntington Police Department told local news stations Wednesday that the shooting happened at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntingdon.
According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street.
About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived.
Latest Posts:
- County in Ohio begins ban on plastic bags New Year’s Day
- Authorities say homicides in Pittsburgh hit 20-year low
- Fire kills more than 30 animals at zoo in western Germany
- At least five shot at bar in West Virginia on New Year’s Day
- Steubenville Salvation Army holds annual New Year’s Day community meal