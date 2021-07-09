ATF Offers Reward in West Virginia Gun Store Burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from ATR Performance, a federal firearms licensee.

On June 22nd, 2021, between the morning hours of 5:00 and 7:00 a.m., an unknown suspect burglarized ATR Performance, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Fairmont, WV, and stole multiple firearms. After the burglary, an accomplice in a light colored vehicle (unknown make or model) picked up the burglary suspect, before leaving the area. Still pictures of the suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in the theft are attached.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of up to $5,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867). Information also can be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com (link is external). All tips will be kept confidential.