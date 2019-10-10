Attorney Ben Salango announces run for West Virginia Governor

CHARLESTON (WDVM) — Kanawha County Commissioner and attorney, Ben Salango, is now adding another title to his name… Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate for West Virginia.

“We need a governor that’s going to be hands on and who’s familiar with creating jobs, creating economic impact, things of those nature so that’s why I decided to run for governor,” Salango told WDVM.

In January 2006, Salango co-founded the law firm Preston & Salango. WDVM has interviewed him for his involvement in a Berkeley County elementary school abuse case. Salango is the attorney representing a mom who accused her daughter’s teacher and aides of verbal abuse at Berkeley Heights Elementary School.

An in-depth interview with Salango on this case can be seen at this link, for WDVM’s Issues & Insiders.

Current Governor Jim Justice is planning to run for re-election in 2020, along with several other candidates.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.