CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday that he signed the Women’s Bill of Rights, along with nine fellow attorneys general.

Sponsored by the Independent Women’s Voice, this statement affirms the legal basis for maintaining single-sex spaces like rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, athletic teams, locker rooms and sororities.

The Women’s Bill of Rights has been signed by more than 11,000 citizens across the country, as well as state attorneys general, state legislators, U.S. Senators and members of Congress.

“This Bill of Rights not only protects women’s rights, but it also guarantees equal opportunity for both sexes,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s as simple as common sense: males and females are biologically different, and laws should reflect that. Just follow the science.”



According to the Women’s Bill of Rights, the coalition affirms among other things that “there are legitimate reasons to distinguish between the sexes with respect to athletics, prisons or other detention facilities, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, restrooms and other areas where biology, safety and/or privacy are implicated.”

Attorney General Morrisey joined his colleagues from Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas and Utah in signing the Women’s Bill of Rights.

Read a copy of the Women’s Bill of Rights at: https://bit.ly/3cAQHpy

















