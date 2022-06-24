CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with northern West Virginia residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.



“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”



Amy Nickerson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

July 20: 11 a.m. to noon – Marshall County Senior Center, 805 5th St., Moundsville

July 21: 11 a.m. to noon – Wetzel County Senior Center, 145 Paducah Drive, New Martinsville

July 26: Noon to 1 p.m. – Hundred Senior Center, Pennsylvania Ave., Hundred

July 29: Noon to 6 p.m. – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival, Heritage Port, Wheeling

July 30: Noon to 6 p.m. – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival, Heritage Port, Wheeling

July 31: Noon to 4 p.m. – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival, Heritage Port, Wheeling

For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Amy Nickerson at 304-543-8457.

