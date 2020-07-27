Attorneys seek names of babies born exposed to drugs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A group of West Virginia attorneys are asking a judge to force the state to release the names of babies born exposed to drugs as part of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the lawyers want the names so they can send families a notice of pending litigation and seek compensation for them.

They filed a complaint in Kanwaha County Circuit Court seeking the names.

Attorney Booth Goodwin says the deadline for individuals and entities to file a claim against Purdue Pharma in the bankruptcy case is July 31.

Attorneys are concerned that families may not know they qualify for compensation.