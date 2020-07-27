Attorneys seek names of babies born exposed to drugs

West Virginia Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A group of West Virginia attorneys are asking a judge to force the state to release the names of babies born exposed to drugs as part of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the lawyers want the names so they can send families a notice of pending litigation and seek compensation for them.

They filed a complaint in Kanwaha County Circuit Court seeking the names.

Attorney Booth Goodwin says the deadline for individuals and entities to file a claim against Purdue Pharma in the bankruptcy case is July 31.

Attorneys are concerned that families may not know they qualify for compensation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter