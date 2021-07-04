ATV fatality this weekend in W.Va.

Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF) The West Virginia State Police reported that on Saturday, July 03, 2021, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Trooper T.P. Nicholson was dispatched to an ATV crash near the town of Masontown, Preston County, West Virginia.

Upon arrival, Trooper Nicholson observed a two-passenger Polaris, RZR in the yard of the residence.

Trooper Nicholson also observed a deceased male identified as Jeremy Adili, age 35, of Albright, WV lying close to the residence.

A passenger who was involved in the crash was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Trooper Nicholson determined the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the ATV. It appeared the passenger was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.