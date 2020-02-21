Autism Advocates Fighting for More ABA Services

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Autism advocates are fighting for more services that could be life-changing for thousands of autistic children across the state.



“We will do anything for our kids. That’s one of our biggest sayings at the Augusta Levy Learning Center. We know we need more Board Certified Behavior Analysts in our state, so we will continue to advocate for that.”

Angela Wood, the executive director of the Augusta Levy Learning Center



Angela Wood, the executive director of the Augusta Levy Learning Center, is one of the advocates pushing for West Virginia to add more Applied Behavioral Analyst (ABA) services through a bill. The bill has been approved by the health committee but hasn’t progressed any further.



The ABA is scientifically proven to be the most effective treatment for autistic patients. Wood says if there’s more Board Certified Behavior Analysts in the state, there will be more clinics with ABA services, and more autistic children will be taken care of.



About 6,000 people are diagnosed with autism in West Virginia, but only 10% of them are being treated with ABA. It’s been a growing concern among the autism advocates.

"We'll just continue to advocate until this bill goes through. We're just going to hold strong and be the voice of our kids and our families because this is what we need in our state."

Angela Wood, the executive director of the Augusta Levy Learning Center

The ABA isn’t only used to treat autism. If there’s more ABA services across our state, Wood says that would not only be beneficial to autistic patients but to people suffering from depression, the bipolar disorder, and the drug epidemic.

