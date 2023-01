West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his English bulldog Babydog during a COVID-19 briefing (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion.

Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner.

Baby Dog isn't exactly a bird dog, but she's become quite the avid hunter!



Here's us this morning after a successful grouse hunt 🐶 pic.twitter.com/YGgm4j3Z0c — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) January 2, 2023

Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse hunt.

Gov. Justice: ‘Babydog tells Bette Midler kiss her hiney’

What other adventures will Baby Dog have in 2023? We will have to stay tuned…