Basketball coach arrested for sexually abusing player

by: Katy Andersen

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local coach of a youth basketball team has been charged for sexually abusing a player, according to court documents. 

48-year-old Brian E. Kidd of Beckley is charged with six counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. 

Court documents state Kidd is a coach for a youth basketball league in Raleigh County. Officers reportedly got a call from the victim’s parent who said Kidd was having a sexual relationship with their daughter. 

Kidd allegedly admitted to officers he had the teenager perform oral sex on him in his vehicle at least 6 different times. Kidd said some of these encounters happened after practice. Officers said he admitted to them he knew what he was doing is wrong. 

Kidd is in jail on a $250,000 bond. 

