Beat 588 Bad: West Virginia Vaccine Incentive Lottery

WTRF- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his new vaccine incentive program on Tuesday.

The State of West Virginia will soon be giving away a million-dollar grand prize, additional cash prizes, college scholarships, pick-up trucks, and much more through a series of upcoming lottery drawings for West Virginians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“There are going to be so many wonderful prizes that you can win, it will blow you away,” Gov. Justice said. “We are going to make a few West Virginians millionaires before this is over. Some people will win trucks and scholarships and on and on, but we’ve got to get you vaccinated first.”

Gov. Justice announced that the first lottery drawing will be held on West Virginia Day, June 20; the State’s 158th birthday.

“Not only are a bunch of people going to win all kinds of great stuff but, by getting vaccinated, it’ll protect your life and it’ll protect your family and friends all around you,” Gov. Justice said, adding that the slogan for the program will be “Save a life; change your life.”

